Migrants in Calais face harsh conditions while waiting for chance to cross English Channel

Migrants in Calais face harsh conditions while waiting for the chance to cross the English Channel.

Calais, a coastal city in northern France, has become a transit point for thousands of migrants who see it not as a destination but as a place of purgatory – a final waiting ground before attempting the perilous journey across the English Channel. For many, the UK represents a beacon of hope, a place where they believe their aspirations for safety, family reunification, and opportunity can become reality.

In 2024, at least 75 people have died or gone missing attempting the crossing, more than three times the number in 2023.

Source: Info Migrants

