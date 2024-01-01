WFP: Drought hits food access for 26 million in southern Africa

Shafaqna English- A historic drought across southern Africa has threatened access to food for 26 million people, the United Nations World Food Programme warned.

The crisis, worsened by the 2023-2024 El Nino climate phenomenon, is expected to deepen until at least the next harvests due in March or April next year.

“Today we have up to 26 million people facing acute food insecurity in the region and this is because of El Nino induced drought,” said Eric Perdison, regional director for southern Africa at the WFP.

Source: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com