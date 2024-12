Shafaqna English- The Afghan economy is showing signs of moderate growth, but still faces significant challenges, the World Bank (WB) reported.



According to the organization’s latest Afghanistan Development Update, issued on Wednesday, “Afghanistan’s economic recovery remains uncertain”.

Modest GDP growth of 2.7%, driven by private consumption, has recouped only about 10% of past economic losses, indicative of the slow and fragile nature of the recovery, the WB said.

Source: Ariana News

