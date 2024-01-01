Egypt negotiates $5 million railway renovation projects in Iraq

Shafaqna English- Egypt’s Holding Company is in talks with the Iraqi government for $5 million worth of railway construction projects in Iraq.

Sources told Asharq Business that the Iraqi government and the Egyptian firm are engaged in discussions about modernizing the railway network in Iraq.

In response to Iraq’s recent announcement of a number of railway projects, the business has already filed its financial and technical bids.

This step is an important part of Iraq’s larger three-year infrastructure renovation budget of $100 billion, which includes major network developments for its railways.

