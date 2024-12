Shafaqna English- The Islamic House of Wisdom holds 2-night Majaalis Al-Fatimiyyah in commemoration of the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Lady Fatimah Al-Zahra (SA).

The program includes Arabic lecture by Sheikh Mohammad Ayad and English lecture by Sheikh Bilal Hussain.

The Majaalis will start on 5 December 2024 at 7:00 pm.

