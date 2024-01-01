Study: Lead exposure in 20th century affected mental health cases in USA

Shafaqna English- Hundreds of millions of psychiatric disorders in USA have been linked to childhood exposure of car exhaust from leaded gasoline, a new study revealed on Wednesday.

Researchers estimated that toxic lead from gasoline used widely before its ban in 1996, contributed to 151 million cases of mental health disorders, including depression, anxiety, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

“Humans are not adapted to be exposed to lead at the levels we have been exposed to over the past century,” said Aaron Reuben, a neuropsychologist at Duke University in North Carolina, US.

