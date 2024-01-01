UK PM unveiled Plan for Change

English
Shafaqna English- The British Prime Minister on Thursday unveiled what he called “Plan for Change” as he was committed to raising living standards, fixing the country’s National Health Service (NHS) and building 1.5million new homes.

“Change and reform are coming. That’s what this plan means,” Keir Starmer told during his address, unveiling his “Plan for Change,” in Buckinghamshire, South East England which set out milestones of delivering a “mission-led government.”

Saying that the path of change is “long,” and “hard,” however he vowed to deliver “change the public vote for.”

