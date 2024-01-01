USA: Memphis police face federal criticism for discrimination against Black people

Shafaqna English-The Memphis Police Department face federal criticism for excessive force, discrimination against Black people.
The US Justice Department called on the Tennessee city’s police to undertake significant reforms.
The federal investigation began in July 2023, in the wake of the beating death of Black motorist Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis officers.
Memphis police conduct unlawful stops, searches and arrests, discriminate in responses to people with behavioural health disabilities and in its treatment of children “who have experienced aggressive and frightening encounters with officers,” the report said.