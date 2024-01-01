Swiss Re :Natural disasters cause $310 billion in economic losses around world in 2024

All NewsFeatured 2Other NewsSwiss Re :Natural disasters cause $310 billion in economic losses around world in 2024 December 5, 2024 | 8:24 PM0 Shafaqna English- Natural disasters cause $310 billion in economic losses around the world in 2024, according to reinsurance giant Swiss Re . Insured losses, meanwhile, swelled by 17 percent year-on-year to $135 billion, with the devastating hurricanes Helene and Milton pushing up the costs, Swiss Re said in a statement. It marks the fifth consecutive year that insured losses have topped $100 billion, the Swiss company said. Source:TRTWORLD www.shafaqna.com