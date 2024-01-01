English
Swiss Re :Natural disasters cause $310 billion in economic losses around world in 2024

Shafaqna English- Natural disasters cause $310 billion in economic losses around the world in 2024, according to reinsurance giant Swiss Re .

Insured losses, meanwhile, swelled by 17 percent year-on-year to $135 billion, with the devastating hurricanes Helene and Milton pushing up the costs, Swiss Re said in a statement.

It marks the fifth consecutive year that insured losses have topped $100 billion, the Swiss company said.

