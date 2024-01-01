Afghanistan’s Women: Prisoners in Their Own Land

Shafaqna Pakistan | by AK Haq, Where does one go from here? In the latest devastating blow to women’s rights in Afghanistan, the Taliban regime has issued a ban on female students enrolling in nursing and midwifery courses. This unwritten decree, reportedly communicated verbally to medical institutes, is yet another step in the ongoing campaign to systematically erase women from public life.

Since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan, their rule has been marked by relentless efforts to strip half the population of their basic freedoms under the guise of upholding “Islamic values.” This latest move, affecting 35,000 women currently enrolled in health programs, is a clear sign of the regime’s intent to eliminate any avenues for women to participate in public and professional spheres.

The consequences of this decision will be far-reaching. In a country where healthcare is already in dire straits, this new restriction will exacerbate the crisis, particularly for female patients. With the healthcare system already stretched thin, the absence of female healthcare workers will further marginalize women, making it increasingly difficult for them to receive the care they need. The irony is painfully apparent: the very families that the Taliban claims to protect—those adhering to conservative values—will find themselves suffering the most from these policies.

This move is part of a broader pattern of educational apartheid. Women have already been barred from attending universities and secondary schools, and now even the medical field, which once provided a glimmer of hope, has been closed off. The impact of these decisions on the aspirations of young women is devastating. With every door shut, the Taliban sends a clear message: women have no place in the future of Afghanistan. The regime’s insatiable appetite for control over every aspect of women’s lives shows no signs of abating. No amount of conformity to their regressive interpretation of Islam is ever enough.

The international community cannot afford to remain passive in the face of this brutality. The condemnations and statements of concern issued thus far, while appreciated, have not led to any significant change in the Taliban’s policies. Afghan women are enduring unimaginable hardships, and their suffering cannot simply be relegated to diplomatic discourse or social media outrage. It is time for the world to move beyond expressions of sympathy and demand real, tangible actions that will force the Taliban to reverse these devastating policies.

The women of Afghanistan deserve more than just words; they deserve solidarity, support, and concrete steps to hold the regime accountable for its actions. The time for empty rhetoric has passed. It is imperative that the global community act decisively to ensure that Afghan women are no longer silenced, sidelined, or erased from the fabric of society.

