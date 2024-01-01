Q&A for Muslims in the West: Can Muslim, who rents a fully furnished house in the West, consider everything in it to be ritually pure?

Shafaqna English- Questions on Muslims issues in the West and answers from the Grand Ayatollah Sistani based on the text of the book “A Code of Practice For Muslims in the West” by ‘Abdul Hadi as-Sayyid Muhammad Taqi al-Hakim.

Question: Can Muslim, who rents a fully furnished house in the West, consider everything in it to be ritually pure as long as he does not find any trace of impure things in it, even if the previous occupant was from Ahlul Kitab, i.e., a Christian or a Jew? What if the previous occupant was a Bhuddhist or an atheist who does not believe in God and the prophets?

Answer: Yes, he can consider everything in the house ritually pure as long as he does not know that it has become impure. Just conjecture or doubt about impurity is of no value.

Source: sistani.org

