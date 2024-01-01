A Forgotten Minority: The Plight of Persons with Disabilities in Pakistan

Shafaqna Pakistan | by AK Haq- A society matures when it ceases to normalize the marginalization and “othering” of its citizens, particularly those with disabilities. As we mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities today, it is critical for Pakistani society—and its ruling elites—to recognize the deep inequities that persist in the treatment of people with disabilities (PWDs).

The United Nations estimates that 16% of the world’s population lives with some form of disability. Yet, Pakistan’s lack of credible data on the lives of differently-abled individuals speaks volumes about systemic neglect and discrimination. The 2017 census recorded only 0.48% of the population as living with disabilities—a figure that is widely considered an underrepresentation. This disparity between official statistics and the lived reality of millions further underscores the extent of exclusion faced by PWDs in Pakistan.

The theme for the 2024 International Day of Persons with Disabilities—“Amplifying the leadership of persons with disabilities for an inclusive and sustainable future”—draws attention to the fundamental principle of the disability rights movement: “Nothing About Us Without Us.” This rallying cry emphasizes the need for true participation, representation, and inclusion in every facet of society. These principles must propel us to rethink the way we address disabilities, especially in areas like employment, education, healthcare, and public infrastructure. People with disabilities deserve access to equal opportunities and basic rights, including accessible public spaces, inclusive workplaces, and public transportation. However, despite global progress, Pakistan has lagged behind in creating an equitable environment for its differently-abled citizens.

While many nations have made significant strides in removing physical barriers, spreading awareness, and promoting more socially sensitive language to reduce stigma, the situation in Pakistan remains dire. In 2020, the Supreme Court of Pakistan issued directives asking government officials to refrain from using derogatory terms like “mentally retarded,” “disabled,” or “physically handicapped.” Despite this ruling, such language continues to be used frequently, with many in society still viewing disability as a slur rather than a natural part of human diversity. This persistence of insensitive language reflects a broader societal failure to internalize the importance of dignity and respect for all people, regardless of their abilities.

Inclusion for persons with disabilities demands more than just progressive language; it requires thoughtful, comprehensive policymaking and extensive public engagement to understand the diverse needs of PWDs. Unfortunately, the lack of reliable data on disability in Pakistan significantly hampers these efforts. Without accurate statistics, policymakers cannot implement effective measures or track progress toward an inclusive society. This data gap is not just an oversight—it is a critical barrier to ensuring that PWDs are afforded their rightful place in society.

The urgency for collective action is clear. Without intervention, an imbalanced society creates fertile ground for discrimination and health disparities. People with disabilities are often twice as vulnerable to a range of health issues, including diabetes, stroke, oral diseases, and mental health challenges such as depression. To ignore these vulnerabilities and fail to address the barriers PWDs face is not just neglect—it is a moral and societal failing. In a truly humane society, no one should be denied agency, dignity, or opportunity simply because of their physical or mental conditions. We must move beyond mere acknowledgment and embrace meaningful action, ensuring that all people, regardless of their abilities, are empowered to live with dignity and fully participate in the life of the nation.

