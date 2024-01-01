The Perils of Authoritarian Responses to Disinformation

While the government’s intent to combat disinformation is commendable, the approach raises serious concerns about its implementation. Disinformation has become a global issue, eroding trust in governments, institutions, and the media. Many countries have responded with legal frameworks designed to tackle this challenge through transparent civil legal systems. Unfortunately, Pakistan’s response often leans toward more draconian measures, such as those outlined in the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), or the filing of dubious cases, making the state’s actions appear more punitive than corrective.

The Need for a Balanced Approach

The fight against disinformation is essential, but it must be conducted through democratic, lawful, and transparent methods. Pakistan’s reliance on criminal law to address the issue, rather than civil remedies, risks creating a chilling effect on freedom of speech and undermining citizens’ trust in the state. It is not just the content of disinformation that poses a threat but the methods used to suppress it. The state’s heavy-handed tactics, including arrests, censorship, and the imposition of internet restrictions, often do more harm than good, further alienating the public and eroding confidence in government institutions.

For disinformation to be effectively tackled, it is crucial that authorities refrain from using punitive measures that infringe on fundamental rights. Criminalising speech or using broad anti-terrorism laws to target journalists, activists, or social media users can have severe consequences for democracy. The government’s response should not be driven by short-term political calculations but guided by long-term principles of transparency, accountability, and respect for civil liberties.

The Role of Media in Disinformation

Another critical aspect of this issue is the role of the media, both mainstream and digital. While traditional media, with its editorial oversight, remains one of the more reliable sources of information, it has not been immune to spreading false or misleading content. Some media organizations, including journalists, YouTubers, and even established TV channels, have contributed to the proliferation of disinformation, sometimes with malicious intent. This has the potential to incite violence, damage reputations, and create societal divisions.

To address this, media organizations need to enforce stricter codes of conduct and ensure accountability for those who misuse their platforms. Implementing penalties such as fines, public reprimands, or expulsion from press clubs could serve as deterrents. However, this would only be effective if consistently and fairly applied, with the same standards applied to all media, regardless of their political affiliation. At the same time, the efforts of independent and ethical journalists who have consistently worked to uncover the truth must be acknowledged and supported. These individuals are critical in the fight against disinformation and must be protected from retaliation.

The Perils of Authoritarian Tactics

Unfortunately, Pakistan’s previous attempts to tackle disinformation, such as throttling the internet or banning platforms, have often been counterproductive. While such measures are intended to limit the spread of harmful content, they frequently backfire, causing frustration among the public and exacerbating the very issue they aim to solve. When citizens are unable to communicate freely, access information, or conduct their work due to government-imposed restrictions, their frustration grows, leading to a further erosion of the state’s credibility. These restrictions also deprive the public of the ability to discern fact from fiction, which only fuels the spread of misinformation.

Even positive government initiatives, such as efforts to control inflation, stabilize the economy, or improve the operations of state-owned enterprises like PIA, cannot repair the trust deficit if the government continues to rely on authoritarian measures. To rebuild trust, the state must prioritize transparency, engage with civil society, and adopt strategies that promote media literacy and encourage ethical journalism.

Towards a Democratic Solution

In tackling disinformation, Pakistan must take a more holistic approach—one that upholds democratic values, protects civil liberties, and fosters public trust. Regulation of online content should not equate to persecution. Instead, it should focus on promoting informed public discourse, encouraging responsible journalism, and developing effective legal mechanisms that allow for the civil and transparent resolution of disputes over false or harmful content.

The government should also invest in media literacy programs to help citizens critically evaluate the information they encounter, particularly on social media platforms. This could go hand-in-hand with efforts to foster greater collaboration between the government, media organizations, and civil society groups to combat disinformation in a way that respects individual rights.

For a country that claims to be a democracy—albeit a hybrid one—it is vital to understand that authoritarian shortcuts lead to greater disillusionment, division, and unrest. Pakistan’s long-term success in combatting disinformation will depend on the ability to navigate these challenges in a manner that is consistent with democratic norms, strengthens public trust, and empowers citizens with the tools they need to discern truth from falsehood. Only through such a balanced and cooperative approach can Pakistan hope to safeguard its democratic values while effectively addressing the dangers posed by disinformation.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

