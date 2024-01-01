English
[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: “Travellers in the Golden Realm: Her book”

Shafaqna EnglishSICM Mahfil Ali welcomes Dr Lubaaba Al-Azami to discuss her book “Travellers in the Golden Realm” on Friday, 6 December 2024.

Dr Lubaaba Al-Azami is a cultural historian specialising in the Global Renaissance. She is a lecturer in Shakespeare and Early Modern Literature at the University of Manchester and a research fellow at the University of Liverpool. She is also founding editor of Medieval and Early Modern Orients (MEMOs, memorients.com), a leading digital platform on premodern encounters between England and the Islamic Worlds.

