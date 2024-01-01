Nation: Pakistan and Global Halal Market Opportunities

Shafaqna English- The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with the Pakistan Halal Authority (PHA), hosted a seminar titled “Global Halal Market Overview: Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities” at the FPCCI in Islamabad, with online participation via Zoom. Over 90 participants, including industry leaders, regulatory authorities, and halal certification experts, attended. The event began with remarks on halal trade opportunities by TDAP’s Director General, followed by a keynote address from PHA’s Director General and presentations by leading experts, according to the Nation.

Speakers included “Asad Sajjad”, CEO of Halal Development Council, who highlighted the global halal economy’s growth potential, key players, and market trends. “Mufti Syed Fazalur Rahim”, WHAD Italia, discussed risk-based halal certification, while the “DG of PHA” outlined Pakistan’s regulatory framework for halal products. “Mufti Zeeshan Abdulaziz”, CEO of International Halal Certification, detailed GCC export requirements.

The seminar explored the rising global demand for halal products, market trends, and regulatory challenges. It equipped stakeholders with knowledge to align domestic practices with international standards, emphasizing Pakistan’s potential in the expanding halal economy.

Source: Nation

