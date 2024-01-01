Right of Shias in Nubbul, Al-Zahraa, Aleppo overlooked amid broader Syrian conflict

Shafaqna English | by Leila Yazdani- As Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) forces continue their advances in northern Syria, concerns have been raised over the fate of Shias living in the newly captured territories.

HTS fighters seized Aleppo, and Hama, another major urban centre. While, terrorists recently captured al-Zahraa and Nubbul, two Shia towns near Aleppo, where civilians remained after the Syrian army and allied groups withdrew, it remains to be seen what will happen to Shias in areas that HTS now control.

The current crisis has revived deep-seated animosities. These tensions have fueled concerns of potential retaliatory violence against Shias, especially given the heightened sectarian rhetoric that has emerged during the conflict.

Shia Rights Watch expresses profound concern over seizure of Shia neighborhoods of Nubbul and Al-Zahraa

Shia Rights Watch (SRW) expresses profound concern over the recent developments in Aleppo, particularly the seizure of the predominantly Shia neighborhoods of Nubbul and Al-Zahraa by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). This escalation has left Shia residents fearing for their lives, as the group’s notorious track record includes violent atrocities specifically targeting Shia men, women, and children. The fear that minorities including Shias, might be feeling right now, stems from the poor human rights records of HTS.

As a consequence of Syria’s almost 14 years of war, during which half a million people have been killed and which has the country faces deeply Challenges, there are neither accurate nor up-to-date statistics about ethnic and religious minorities such as Shias in Syria. However, estimates are widely similar in stating that Syria’s population of close to 25 million people comprises around 70% Sunni Muslims, 13% Shia Muslims of which around 10% account as Alawites, as well as the country’s Kurdish, Christian and Druze minorities.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham’s extremist ideology and history of targeting Shias

This terrorist group, known for its extremist ideology and history of targeting Shia communities, poses a significant threat to the safety and well-being of Shia residents in these areas.

HTS, formerly affiliated with al-Qaeda, has a documented history of hostility towards Shia Muslims. Notably, in March 2017, HTS claimed responsibility for a twin bombing in Damascus’s Old City, resulting in the deaths of 76 individuals, including 43 Iraqi pilgrims. Such record has perpetuated a cycle of violence and fear among Shia communities in Syria and beyond.

Syria’s situation has led to a mass exodus of Shia families from these areas

Nubbul and Al-Zahraa in the north-western suburbs of Aleppo have witnessed mass displacement by residents. Syria’s situation has led to a mass exodus of Shia families from these areas towards Al-Ashrafiyah neighbourhood, several areas in the eastern countryside of Aleppo and other areas outside the province such as Homs and Hama.

Entire neighborhoods have been abandoned as residents flee in search of safety. For many, the decision to leave is not merely a precaution but a matter of survival. Families who have lived in these regions for generations are now displaced, carrying the trauma of leaving their homes, livelihoods, and communities behind. The fear of persecution and violence is palpable, with many fearing that remaining in these areas would make them easy targets for HTS’s brutal campaigns.

Around 2,000 Shias stranded near al-Safira, raising fears of sectarian reprisals amid ongoing conflict

Though Christians, Armenians and Kurds have been offered assurances, Shia and Alawi Syrians may have a more difficult time in the short term. Approximately 2,000 displaced individuals from the predominantly Shia towns of Nubbul and Zahraa in northern Aleppo countryside remain stranded near al-Safira, raising fears of sectarian reprisals amid ongoing conflict. The Syrian National Army (SNA) and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), have denied safe passage to these residents, leaving them exposed to extreme conditions.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has expressed deep concern over the escalation of hostilities in northwest Syria since November 27, 2024. The UN rights office is verifying several deadly incidents resulting in numerous civilian casualties, including women and children.

Joseph Daher, a Swiss-Syrian professor at the University of Lausanne, said that the rise of fundamentalist groups, such as the Islamic State, in the first half of the 2010s, as well as the militarisation of the Syrian conflict “scared significant sections of the population, including minorities”.

SRW urges international community to take immediate action to protect Shia civilians

Given HTS’s history of targeting Shia communities and the current volatile situation in Aleppo, SRW urges the international community to take immediate action to protect Shia civilians in the affected areas. This includes providing safe passages for those fleeing the violence, ensuring humanitarian aid reaches displaced populations, and taking diplomatic measures to pressure HTS and their supporters to halt their aggression.

It is imperative to prevent further atrocities and ensure the safety and security of all vulnerable populations in the region. SRW also calls upon human rights organizations and global leaders to amplify the voices of the displaced and persecuted, ensuring that the plight of Shia Muslims in Nubbul, Al-Zahraa, and Aleppo is not overlooked amid the broader Syrian conflict. Without urgent and decisive action, the lives of thousands of Shia civilians remain in jeopardy.

Dire Humanitarian Conditions

The stranded residents have been forced to sleep in the open, with no access to food, water, or medical care. Activists describe their situation as “life-threatening,” particularly for vulnerable groups like women, children, and the elderly. Humanitarian agencies have reported difficulties in reaching these areas due to the refusal of HTS and the SNA to allow access.

The sectarian dynamics surrounding this crisis necessitate urgent international intervention. Failure to address these tensions could result in further marginalization of minorities communities such Shias and escalate violence in the region.

Source: Shia Rights Watch, Middle East Eye, Syriahr, npasyria

www.shafaqna.com