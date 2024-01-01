English
OHCHR condemns Taliban ban on women’s medical education in Afghanistan

Shafaqna English- The UN human rights office, OHCHR, has condemned a new ban imposed by the Taliban in Afghanistan preventing women and girls from attending private medical institutions.

OHCHR Spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani described the new directive, which reportedly took effect on Tuesday, as “yet another direct blow” by the de facto authorities against Afghan women and girls.

“It is profoundly discriminatory, short-sighted and puts the lives of women and girls at risk in multiple ways.”

Source: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com

 

