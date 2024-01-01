UN:Around 1.5 million people could flee escalation in fighting in Syria

Shafaqna English- Around 1.5 million people could be forced to flee Syrian escalation according to a senior U.N. official

The violence has already displaced 280,000 people since it erupted in late November, Samer AbdelJaber, the World Food Programme’s Director for Emergency Coordination, Strategic Analysis and Humanitarian Diplomacy, told reporters in Geneva.

“If the situation continues evolving (at the same) … pace, we’re expecting collectively around 1.5 million people that will be displaced and will be requiring our support,” he added.

Aid agencies say they have only been able to raise less than a third of the $4 billion they said they needed to run programmes in 2024, before the new fighting started.

Source:Reuters

www.shafaqna.com