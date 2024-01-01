India: Modi plan to change laws governing Muslim endowments triggered backlash

Shafaqna English- Modi plan to change laws governing Muslim endowments in India has triggered fear and a backlash among the minority community.

The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi says it aims to root out corruption in the functioning of what are known as waqf bodies, which oversee these properties, to enhance their efficiency.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) argues that the proposed changes are necessary for reforms but critics say that the move could leave properties donated by Muslims over centuries more vulnerable to disputes and demolitions.

Source: ALJazeera

