Iraq takes measures to help end child labour

Shafaqna English- Iraq has amended the labor law as part of its efforts to address the phenomenon of begging and child labor, the Iraqi Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs said.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, Najm Al-Aqabi, said that the amendment will enhance control over this group in the unofficial labor market, the state news agency (INA) reported.

The Iraqi ministry is waiting for the amendment to be approved in order to enhance oversight of informal work and hold violators accountable, according to Al-Aqabi.

Source: Iraqi news

www.shafaqna.com