Book: “The Core Of Islam” By Ayatollah Milani

Shafaqna English- The Book: “The Core Of Islam” written by Ayatollah Seyyed Fadhel Hussaini Milani is published by‎‎‎ Ansariyan Publications in 2011.

This introduction is addressed to those who seek information about the faith of Islam and its different aspects.

For an unbiased and clear picture of any faith one needs to refer to its original sources to discover its essential core. Every effort has been taken to ensure that a rounded and accurate picture is provided of the person of the Messenger (PBUH), and the structure of the message, both in regard to faith and practice and the interactions between Muslims and those of other faiths or none.

Since daily prayer constitute the pillar of the faith, in Muslim life, a full chapter is devoted to the spiritual and social benefits of acts of devotion and observance, to assist both young Muslims and those new to Islam.

Source: www.almilani.com