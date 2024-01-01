English
Al-Aqsa Mosque: 40,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 6 December 2024

Shafaqna English- 40,000 Palestinians performed the Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem despite the Israeli security measures that restricted their access to their holy site.

According to Jerusalemite sources, around 40,000 Muslim worshipers from Jerusalem and 1948-occupied Palestine were able to attend the Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque after they crossed Israeli security checkpoints outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque’s entrances and gates, where they underwent ID check and physical search.

Police forces also obstructed Muslim worshipers’ entry to the Al-Aqsa Mosque through its gates, where they stopped, in particular, many young men and checked their IDs.

Meanwhile, a number of Jerusalemite men and women, who were barred from entering the Mosque, had to perform the Friday prayer in nearby streets.

Source: Palestinian Information Center 

