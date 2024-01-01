India: Tripura becomes anti-Muslim state

Shafaqna English- The north-eastern state of Tripura does not have a history of inter-religious clashes. Now, with PM Modi’s BJP in power, that’s anti-Muslim state.

The Kadamtala subdivision, which includes the market as well, has a mixed population of Hindus and Muslims, with Hindus forming more than 64 % of the population and Muslims accounting for nearly 35% . Muslims, the state’s largest minority group, also make up about 9% of Tripura’s population of 3.6 million.

Tension had previously flared in the early hours of the day between the local Hindus and Muslims in the area after a Muslim driver of a car refused to pay a subscription to a local Hindu club for Durga Puja, a major Hindu festival. The driver and a passenger both Muslims were also allegedly assaulted by the members of the club.

Source: Aljazeera

