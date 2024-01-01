Paris: Notre Dame reopens 5 years after devastating fire

Shafaqna English- Notre Dame Cathedral reopens its doors this weekend after more than five years of construction following a devastating fire in 2019.

The 860-year old medieval cathedral, a symbol of both France and Paris, has been meticulously restored, with a new spire and rib vaulting, its flying buttresses and carved stone gargoyles returned to their past glory and the white stone and gold decorations shining brighter than ever.

On the evening of 15 April 2019, Parisians who rushed to the scene and TV viewers worldwide watched with horror as the cathedral’s spire and roof collapsed in the raging fire that threatened the main bell towers and the entire structure, which narrowly avoided destruction.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com