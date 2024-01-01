UK: Millions told to stay indoors as travel disrupted

Shafaqna English- Thousands of people across Northern Ireland, England and Wales have been left without power amid powerful winds and heavy rain. People told to stay home by emergency mobile phone alert.

The Cabinet Office issued an emergency alert at 6.45pm on Friday (06 Dec 2024) to 3 million people in areas covered by the Met Office’s rare red warning for wind in parts of Wales and south-west England.

The emergency alert system sent a message to every compatible mobile phone in the affected areas, containing information about the red warning and guidance on how to stay safe into Saturday.

This included a line that said: “Strong winds can cause flying debris, falling trees and large waves around coastal areas, all of which can present a danger to life. Stay indoors if you can. It is not safe to drive in these conditions.”

It was the largest use of the emergency alert system outside a test scenario – the last test being in April 2023