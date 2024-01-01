English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

UNICEF appeals for $141 million to support Afghan refugees in Pakistan

0

Shafaqna English- The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) launched an appeal for $140.9 million to provide life-saving humanitarian assistance to vulnerable populations in Pakistan including Afghan refugees.

This includes $41.6m for the nutrition emergency; $59.8m for potential humanitarian respo¬nses; $34.5m for refugee and host community support; and $5m for disaster risk reduction, preparedness and resilience-building, Dawn newspaper reported.

In a report, UNICEF said that Pakistan hosts more than three million Afghans, 49 per cent of them children, of varying legal status, who require access to basic services, further constraining limited available resources.

Source: Ariana News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Pakistan’s Afghan Refugee Crisis: A Call For Immediate Global Action

parniani

UNICEF: Aiding over 1 million children in Afghanistan in August 2024

leila yazdani

Palestinian Official: Educational life will return to Gaza

leila yazdani

Pakistan: Return of Afghan refugees and future of Pak-Afghan ties

parniani

UNICEF will establish 950 community-based education classes in Afghanistan

parniani

Economic impacts of Afghan refugees deportation from Pakistan

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.