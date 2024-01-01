UNICEF appeals for $141 million to support Afghan refugees in Pakistan

Shafaqna English- The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) launched an appeal for $140.9 million to provide life-saving humanitarian assistance to vulnerable populations in Pakistan including Afghan refugees.

This includes $41.6m for the nutrition emergency; $59.8m for potential humanitarian respo¬nses; $34.5m for refugee and host community support; and $5m for disaster risk reduction, preparedness and resilience-building, Dawn newspaper reported.

In a report, UNICEF said that Pakistan hosts more than three million Afghans, 49 per cent of them children, of varying legal status, who require access to basic services, further constraining limited available resources.

Source: Ariana News

