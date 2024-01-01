Saudi Arabia announces new guidelines for female pilgrims to Holy Mosques

Shafaqna English- The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has issued a set of nine guidelines for female pilgrims.

The advisory encourages female visitors to adhere to specific practices while in prayer areas. These include wearing appropriate Islamic attire, cooperating with staff, avoiding sleeping or sitting on the floors, and maintaining the alignment of prayer rows.

Other recommendations stress the importance of cleanliness, refraining from eating or drinking in prayer areas, keeping noise levels down, and avoiding walking on carpets with shoes. Pilgrims are also urged not to leave personal belongings unattended.

These measures aim to preserve the sanctity of the space and enhance the collective worship experience for all pilgrims.

Source: Gulf News

