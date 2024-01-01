English
International Shia News Agency
Pope renews appeal for peace in world

Shafaqna English- Pope Francis renews his impassioned appeal for peace amid ongoing wars across the world.

“Enough with wars! Enough with violence!”: these poignant words resonated again in the Paul the VI Hall on Saturday where Pope Francis received in audience the delegations that gifted this year’s Nativity Scene and Christmas Tree to be inaugurated later this afternoon in St. Peter’s Square.

Attending the audience were also representatives from the Embassy of the State of Palestine to the Holy See on the occasion of the inauguration of the “Nativity of Bethlehem 2024″  crafted by  local artisans and displayed in the Paul VI Hall.

Pope Franc remember brothers and sisters who suffer the tragedy of war in the Holy Land and other parts of the world. He reiterated his strong condemnation of the arms industry that thrives on war and death.

“You know that one of the most profitable investments is in the weapons industry? They earn money to kill. But why? No more wars!”

Source:Vatican News

