DeepMind’s GenCast: A New Era in Weather Forecasting

Shafaqna English- Google DeepMind’s AI model, “GenCast”, is reshaping weather forecasting by outperforming traditional models like the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts’ (ECMWF) ENS in 97.2% of 2019 tests. Trained on four decades of data, GenCast predicts weather by identifying patterns rather than solving atmospheric equations, excelling in forecasting tropical cyclones and extreme weather up to 15 days ahead, as the Verge reported.

GenCast’s efficiency is a game-changer, producing 15-day forecasts in just eight minutes using Google’s TPU v5 chips, compared to hours for traditional models. While it operates at a lower resolution and provides updates every 12 hours, it remains a promising tool, with its code open-sourced to foster broader adoption and trust.

Though skepticism persists among meteorologists due to AI’s non-physics-based approach, GenCast could complement traditional methods. With further refinement, it has the potential to enhance global responses to extreme weather and renewable energy planning.

Source: Verge

