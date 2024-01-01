EIN Presswire: Halal Cosmetics Market to Hit $144.8 Billion by 2031

Shafaqna English- The halal cosmetics market, valued at $30.7 billion in 2020, is projected to grow at a 15.2% CAGR, reaching $144.8 billion by 2031. Personal care products lead the market, while fragrances and color cosmetics are set to see the fastest growth. Offline distribution channels dominate, enabling consumers to ensure product authenticity, according to EIN Presswire.

Young Muslim women, particularly in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, are driving demand for halal color cosmetics, with the segment expected to reach $48.8 billion by 2031. Rising disposable incomes and interest in fashion trends aligned with Islamic values fuel market growth in countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Indonesia.

Key players are expanding through product innovation, certification, and a stronger online presence. With growing interest from multinational brands, the halal beauty market presents significant opportunities, especially in fast-growing regions like Asia-Pacific.

Source: Ein News

