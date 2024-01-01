Shafaqna English- Private banking in the Middle East continues to thrive despite increased geopolitical risk in the area.

Boosted by solid economic and business growth in key countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Qatar, the number of high net worth individuals (HNWIs) and ultrahigh net worth individuals (UHNWIs) continues to rise.

Regional financial institutions and international players are dedicating more resources to capitalize on private banking in the Middle East. Knight Frank research shows that global UHNWIs rose by 4.2% in 2023, with growth led by North America (up by 7.2%) followed by the Middle East (up by 6.2%).

Younger HNWIs are also increasing their numbers in the Middle East. Private banking clients seek a dedicated, personalized, technology-driven service with access to broad investment opportunities. Indeed, the winners of the Best Private Banks awards for the Middle East provide first-class private banking products and services supported by advanced technology.

Supported by the financial strength of Qatar National Bank, the region’s biggest bank, QNB Private provides superior, innovative, and bespoke financial offerings to its large and growing client base.

The National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has a long and successful history of private banking. Over recent years, it has developed a strong private banking sustainable investment program and service.

The second-largest bank in the UAE, Emirates NBD, is a leading banking brand in the Middle East. Its private banking business line’s total income grew strongly in 2023 due to growth in its geographic footprint, leading to greater client acquisition and product penetration.

Source:Global finance