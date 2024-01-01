English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other NewsReligious QuestionsShia Graph

Ahkam Graph: Is it permissible for the would be mother to abort the foetus?

0

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Abortion“:

Question & Answer

Question: In certain cases doctors advise that the foetus is so deformed that it could be very difficult to treat the born baby and, perhaps, it (the child) would live a very short time suffering pain and agony with his parents, then dies. Is it permissible for the would be mother to abort the foetus? Also, is there any difference between the foetus with a spirit and that which the spirit has not yet entered into yet? Assuming it is permissible, should compensation [or blood money] be payable? Who should pay it?
Answer: Abortion in this case is not permissible, even though the soul has not entered the foetus, [let alone a foetus with a soul] .

Related posts

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas About “Palmistry”

parniani

Q&A for Muslims in the West: Can Muslim who rents a fully furnished house in the West, consider everything in it to be religiously clean?

asadian

Ahkam Graph: Is it permissible to eat foods prepared by Christians and Jews?

parniani

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas About “Zakat”

parniani

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas About “Wrestling-Boxing Matches”

parniani

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas About “Wine”

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.