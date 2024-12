Shafaqna English- Only half of the Home Office’s recent asylum decisions have met its own internal quality checks.

Civil servants and lawyers say errors and omissions are also driving a huge increase in costly legal challenges, with more than 9,300 appeals lodged between this April and June.

Only 52% of asylum decisions sampled in the Home Office’s internal quality assurance process were satisfactory in 2023/24, new figures show, down from 72% the previous year.

Source: Guardian

