Official: Hundreds of Yazidi families displaced amid security escalation in Aleppo

Shafaqna English- Hundreds of Yazidi families have fled their homes in several areas of Aleppo, Syria, following the takeover of the city by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), activist Jaber Jando said.

Jando told Shafaq News that more than 350 Yazidi families have been displaced from areas including Shahba, Tal Rifaat, Sheikh Maqsoud, and Ashrafieh. “These families have sought refuge in the Al-Jazeera region, particularly in the cities of Hasakah and Qamishli.”

“The deteriorating security situation and escalating risks forced these families to abandon their homes in search of safer areas,” Jando said, noting the worsening humanitarian and security conditions across the country.

Jando expressed grave concerns about the ongoing displacement, emphasizing that Yazidi families who have settled temporarily in safer areas are enduring harsh living conditions. “They lack basic necessities and have no access to official shelters or essential services,” he said.

Source: Shafaq News

