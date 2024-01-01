English
Saudi Arabia unveils world’s first date-based drink, ‘Milaf Cola’

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia has unveiled a new drink, Milaf Cola, which is reportedly set to compete with other brands.

Unlike the conventional soft drink made from corn syrup or cane sugar, Milaf Cola is made from dates and is claimed to be the world’s first drink made with the fruit.

Milaf Cola was presented at the Riyadh Date Festival by Thurath Al-Madina, a Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund subsidiary by its CEO Bander Al-Qahtani, and the Saudi Agriculture Minister Abdulrahman Al-Fadley.

