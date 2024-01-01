UK: One million elderly people skipping meals because of financial concerns

Shafaqna English- The row over the government’s decision to slash winter fuel payments is set to be reignited after new evidence revealed that more than 1 million older people in Britain are skipping meals due to financial hardship, according to Age UK’s data.

The fresh study also suggested that millions are already cutting down on their heating, with warnings about the impact on the NHS. A spike in applications for pension credit, which enables people to receive the winter fuel payments, also means that even some of those who qualify are having to wait up to 12 weeks to receive it because Whitehall has been “overwhelmed” with claims, the Observer has been told.

With Storm Darragh ravaging parts of Britain this weekend, more than 7 million pensioners say they are turning down their heating or reducing the hours they turn it on to help them cope financially.

The research by the Age UK charity also estimates that the figure includes two-thirds of those over 66 living with long-term health conditions.

Source: Guardian

