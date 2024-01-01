English
Survey: Inbound tourism spending in Mecca region reachs SR111 billion in 2023

Shafaqna English- Inbound tourism spending in Mecca region during the year 2023, reaching SR111.49 billion.

This figures marks an increase of 3661.54 percent compared to 2021, when the tourist spending stood at only SR2.96 billion, according to a survey, carried out by Okaz daily based on government reports.

The spending of tourists on accommodation accounted for the highest percentage, as the value of spending amounted to about SR38.54 billion, equivalent to 34.57 percent of total spending. Spending on items classified as “other” came second with a value of SR22.27 billion, and spending on shopping came third with a value of SR18.03 billion, equivalent to 16.17 percent of total tourist spending.

