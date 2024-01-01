UN : Young people’s future is increasingly under threat due to desertification

Shafaqna English- Some one billion people globally under the age of 25 live in regions where they depend on natural resources for and their future is increasingly under threat due to desertification and land degradation, the United Nations said.



Across the world young and old are responding to this threat by adopting new approaches to working on the land that may not only prevent more degradation but may also provide new livelihood opportunities.

The issue of desertification, drought and land restoration are being discussed at a global meeting of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), which continues in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, until 13 December.

Source: News.un.org

