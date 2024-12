Shafaqna English- Commemorating the Martyrdom of Fatimah Al-Zahra (SA) | Night 3 at the Islamic Centre of England on 7 December 2024.

Commemorating the Martyrdom of Fatimah Al-Zahra (sa) at the Islamic Centre of England

Date: 7 December 2024

Arabic Program: 6:30 PM

Arabic Speaker: Seyed Qassim Jalali

Arabic Reciter: Abbas Yusuf

Persian Program: 8:00 PM

Persian Speaker: Seyed Hashem Moosavi

Persian Reciter: Ali Mosallaey

Islamic Centre of England, 140 Maida Vale, London, W91QB