Space: Moon-Saturn Conjunction Tonight

Shafaqna English- Tonight, December 8, 2024, the moon and Saturn will form a conjunction, appearing closely aligned in the Aquarius constellation. The event peaks at 3:55 a.m. EST but is best observed shortly after sunset when the pair rises in the evening sky, according to the Space.com.

Visible to the naked eye or with binoculars, this celestial pairing is most striking through a telescope, revealing Saturn’s rings alongside the illuminated half moon. In parts of the western Pacific, a lunar occultation will also occur.

Source: Space.com

