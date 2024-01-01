English
Cradlewise Smart Bassinet: AI-Powered Sleep Solution for Babies

Shafaqna English- The Cradlewise Smart Bassinet and Crib integrates a baby monitor, sound machine, and gentle bouncing motion powered by AI to help soothe infants and improve their sleep patterns. It adapts to a baby’s behavior, offering customizable responses like white noise or rocking when fussiness is detected. Additionally, it transitions into a crib, extending usability as the baby grows, as Wired wrote

Despite its benefits, the $1,999 price and occasional issues like glitches in motion control and tracking may deter some buyers. For sleep-deprived parents, it remains a promising tool to ease nighttime struggles.

