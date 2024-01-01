The Untold Toll of Human Trafficking in Pakistan

Shafaqna Pakistan | by Arsal Mir, Human trafficking remains a glaring failure of the state in protecting its citizens, despite years of global partnerships with entities like the US embassy and various NGOs striving to combat this menace. Pakistan’s efforts, however, have been markedly lacklustre. The stark statistics reveal the grim reality: thousands of individuals are trafficked annually, yet convictions remain alarmingly low. In 2023, out of over 18,000 cases investigated, only 10 convictions were achieved, illustrating the ineffectiveness of the legal and enforcement systems.

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) arrest of 109 traffickers in Gujranwala in a single month underscores the vast scale of this crisis. The 2024 US State Department trafficking report highlights Pakistan’s persistent failure, marking the fifth consecutive year without significant action against officials complicit in trafficking crimes. This entrenched culture of impunity allows traffickers to operate with near-total freedom, often using their illicit wealth to evade justice.

Further compounding the issue are weak laws, such as the 2018 Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act, which, even after amendments, still permits fines instead of imprisonment, diminishing its deterrent effect. Law enforcement agencies, lacking specialized training and resources, struggle to dismantle the sophisticated and transnational networks involved. Recent cases involving smugglers exploiting air routes and holding migrants for ransom expose the evolving tactics of these criminal enterprises.

Socioeconomic factors like poverty, gender inequality, and illiteracy create fertile ground for traffickers, making vulnerable individuals easy targets for bonded labor, forced sex work, or illegal migration schemes. Women and children bear the brunt of this exploitation, enduring horrific abuse. While some progress has been made by the FIA and NGOs such as the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO), the state’s response remains inadequate. Genuine political will is critical to implement sustained enforcement, corruption-free accountability, and robust victim rehabilitation programs.

Empowering the FIA, holding complicit officials accountable, and closing legal loopholes are essential steps toward addressing this crisis. Public awareness also remains alarmingly low, and the government must lead efforts to foster a zero-tolerance approach to trafficking. Pakistan’s inability to combat this modern-day slave trade not only tarnishes its international reputation but also deeply undermines the fundamental rights of its citizens. Silence and inaction are no longer options in the face of this escalating human rights crisis.

