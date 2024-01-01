UK: Storm Darragh leaves thousands without power, trains services

Shafaqna English- Thousands of homes still without power and train lines have been disrupted, as clean-up efforts began in the aftermath of Storm Darragh.

Two men died at the weekend when trees fell on their vehicles in separate incidents during the fourth named storm of the year.

Hundreds of flood alerts were in place across England, Wales and Northern Ireland on Monday, forcing the cancellation of dozens of train services.

As many as 66,000 people are still without power, more than 24 hours after gusts of up to 90mph brought down electricity lines across parts of the UK.