Afghanistan: Chashma-e-Bid residents seek basic services

Shafaqna English- Residents of more than 300 families in the village of Chashma-e-Bid Darah-e-Jozgon, located in Faizabad, the capital of Badakhshan province are facing serious challenges such as poor road conditions and the lack of health centers, and schools.

They have called on the officials of the caretaker government to address these issues.

“We don’t have a clinic we don’t have a school. There is a school, but it’s in a very remote area, and we are facing many difficulties,” said Amir Mohammad, a resident of this village.

Source: Tolo News

