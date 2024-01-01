Report: Growing concern among Italians about migrants

Shafaqna English- Growing concern among Italians about the numbers of migrants arriving in the country, according to a new report from Italy’s independent private social research institute Censis.

Italy’s independent private social research institute Censis published its latest study on societal attitudes among the Italian population on December 6. The report reflects attitudes among respondents for 2024.

The report also reflected on demographic changes in Italy. In 2023, children born in Italy to at least one parent with a foreign passport numbered 80,942, around 21.3 percent of all births, or one in five children born.

