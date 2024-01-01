UN: Every day, equivalent of 2,000 garbage trucks full of plastic are dumped into oceans

Shafaqna English- UN data suggests that every day, the equivalent of 2,000 garbage trucks full of plastic are dumped into oceans, rivers and lakes, making it a “global problem.”

Robert, 73, who used to be a taxi driver, decided to take action to not remain silent in the face of plastic pollution because he “felt compelled” to clean up a local area, do litter picking and keep it clean as possible he can.”

In the meantime, Robert, who preferred to be called Rob, started his campaign in Parliament Square to “spread the message,” to reach as many people as possible to tell them about the negative effects of plastic problem.

Rob said he has been in the area almost daily, carrying a couple of signs with slogans, featuring plastic pollution. What makes his protest interesting is the many plastic bottles attached to the signs that draw attention.

“When I realized the consequence of our foolishness, of our selfishness, of our laziness and our reliability on convenience, disregarding the damage we’re doing to other living things, other species, including ourselves with plastic injection, that was quite an eye-opener,” he told Anadolu.