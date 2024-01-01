English
Shropshire Star: UK Farmers Eye Halal Meat Market Growth

Shafaqna English- The Shropshire Star highlights opportunities for UK farmers in the halal meat sector, driven by Muslim consumers’ demand, who represent 6.5% of the population but drive 30% of lamb sales. The AHDB’s 2024 report shows halal consumers eat lamb and mutton frequently, creating potential for growth if producers adapt to halal standards, according to Shropshire Star.

The halal market added £823 million to the UK economy in 2023. By understanding religious practices and fostering collaboration between farmers, processors, and retailers, stakeholders can better meet this demographic’s needs while boosting rural economies.

Source: Shropshire Star

