EU climate monitor : 2024 is hottest year on record

Shafaqna English- 2024 is hottest year on record and the first year above the 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7F) climate benchmar, Europe’s climate monitor reported.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service said on Monday an unprecedented spell of extraordinary heat had pushed average global temperatures so high between January and November that this year was sure to eclipse 2023 as the hottest yet.

“At this point, it is effectively certain that 2024 is going to be the warmest year on record,” the European Union agency said in its monthly bulletin.

Copernicus uses billions of measurements from satellites, ships, aircraft and weather stations to aid its climate calculations.

Scientists say the period being lived through right now is likely the warmest the planet has been for the last 125,000 years.