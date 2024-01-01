English
Eu-Startups: HEMAV Raises €8M to Boost AI in Agriculture

Shafaqna English- Barcelona-based HEMAV has secured €8 million in funding to revolutionize sustainable agriculture through AI. The company’s flagship platform, LAYERS, integrates data analytics to assist farmers in optimizing irrigation, logistics, and yield predictions, resulting in reduced costs and increased productivity, as Eu-Startups reported.

The funding round, led by Future Food Fund and other investors, aims to bolster HEMAV’s global presence and drive advancements addressing critical challenges such as food security and climate change. The company seeks to empower farmers with technology that aligns sustainability with profitability.

With the new investment, HEMAV plans to enhance its AI-driven innovations, offering practical solutions to the agricultural sector. These efforts underscore the potential of technology to foster environmental and economic progress simultaneously.

Source: Eu-Startups

