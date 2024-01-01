[Video] Transforming Salah into Soulful Connection

Shafaqna English- In the seventh episode of The Psychology of Salah on Ahlulbayt TV, host Dr. Rebecca Masterton welcomes Ghulam Abbas Lakha to explore the stages of Salah (Islamic prayer) from a psychological perspective. This 10-part series examines how incorporating mindfulness into daily prayers can lead to spiritual and emotional well-being, even amidst modern life’s demands.

Ghulam Abbas Lakha shares insights drawn from his experiences as a professional navigating tight schedules, emphasizing how even brief moments of focused, heartfelt prayer can yield profound spiritual benefits. The discussion underscores how Salah, when approached with intention, becomes a tool for rejuvenation and connection, irrespective of the time constraints faced by busy professionals, parents, or students.

This episode delves deeply into practical strategies for achieving mindfulness in Salah, starting from ablution (wudhu) to the heartfelt supplications (qunut). Lakha highlights the significance of presence over duration, comparing Salah to the breath of the soul, essential for spiritual vitality throughout the day. By addressing common challenges such as distraction or viewing prayer as a checklist item, the program invites viewers to reframe Salah as a divine banquet offering timeless spiritual nourishment. The discussion also touches on Quranic guidance, reminding audiences of the importance of aligning one’s psychological state with the profound spiritual opportunities inherent in prayer.

Part of series: Psychology of Salah

